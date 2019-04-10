|
It is with deepest sorrow that the family announces the passing of mother, grandmother great and great, great grandmother Betty Balina (nee Blanchard) on April 9th, 2019. Born November 12,1924 in Carman, Manitoba to Frank and Annie Blanchard. Mom spent her early years growing up in Altamont, MB. While in her late teens she ventured forth to what is now called Thunder Bay, where she married Andrew Balina and raised five (5) children. Mom (Betty) devoted her life to carrying for her family. In addition Nanny (as she was referred to) raised a number of children for working families. Besides carrying for her family, this exceptional lady enjoyed her Bingos. Mom will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Here is our verse which truly represents our mother.Do not look for me
I am not there
Look for me in the stars
Look for me in the wind
Look for me in everything
that's alive and green
and good
Do not cry for me
I am not dead
Mom is survived by: son Jim (Mary) and daughter Barbara (Albert Lipka). There are also 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Mom was predeceased by her husband Andy, children: Bobby, Judy, Kimberley and grandson Robbie, parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held. The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Southbridge Lakehead for their kind and exceptional care given to mom.
