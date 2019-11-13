|
(nee ROBILLARD)
The family of Betty Bernice Billard, age 85, sadly announces her passing on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Betty was born on March 14, 1934 and was the second oldest child of Grant and Effie Robillard. As a child, Betty grew up on a farm in O'Connor Township. Her family later moved to Port Arthur. Betty had a happy childhood and she attended local schools with her sisters Faye and Retta and brother Kenny. After graduating, Betty worked at Eaton's store in the food department. Betty had a busy social life with her friends who frequented many local dances. On one occasion, she met a handsome young man, Raymond Billard. They fell in love and married on August 20th, 1957. Betty and Ray had a happy marriage for 62 years. They had three children: Brian, Dawn and Patti. Throughout their marriage, Betty and Ray lived in many places since his job as a sheet metal worker required this. Steinbach, Manitoba, Vancouver, BC and Montreal, Quebec were a few of these places. Betty was very gregarious and made friends easily, once with housewife in Montreal who could not speak a word of English. Somehow they managed to communicate and have coffee together every afternoon. The Billard family finally settled in Thunder Bay in 1968 and lived for 50 years on a hobby farm on Onion Lake Road with horses, cows, chickens, ducks, cats, dogs and numerous other pets. Betty and Ray grew their own produce. This was a great place to grow up for the whole family with many memories made here. After Ray's retirement, Betty and Ray travelled extensively throughout Canada and the USA. They wintered in Arizona for a while. After North America was exhausted Betty and Ray extended their travels to Europe, visiting Ireland, England and Scotland. Betty was a fine wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She lived her life unselfishly, always putting her family's needs before her own. She loved unconditionally and was loved by all. Her passing after a brief illness was a tragic loss.. Betty will be fondly remembered by family and friends. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Raymond Billard, son Brian (Helena), daughter Dawn Thompson (Rick), daughter Patti Myllymaa (Joe Ierino), grandsons Jeff Thompson (Amanda) and Ryan Thompson, granddaughters Shilo Chamut (Logan), Ashton Myllymaa (Aric Jackson) and Megan Myllymaa (Tanner Little), great grandchildren Nolan and Brielle Thompson and Grayson and Kaija Chamut, her sister Retta (Ozzie) Vezina of Port Alice, BC and nieces, nephews and many other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Faye Luhtala and brother Ken Robillard. Betty wished to be cremated with no memorial service at this time. Her family will hold a private celebration of life in the near future. The family wishes to thank Dr. Capricci and the staff and nurses of St. Joseph's Hospital.
