

“I have to apologize to my kids for embarrassing them, but your father and I had a real good time…………”



~ Betty Duncan 2020



Betty Duncan was born on January 28, 1941 and left our world on October 17, 2020 after a fierce battle with melanoma.



Born in Fort William to Pete and Norah Berringer, Betty grew up with 5 brothers - Bob, Barry, Brian, Bruce, and Billy. She helped Norah take care of her siblings and she loved her dance lessons and her family life. Betty had a career as a medical secretary for over 40 years with Dr. Juvshik; she was the heart and soul of his medical practice.



Betty met Avery in 1961, and shortly after, were engaged and married. Betty and Avery loved each other very much and had the most loving and kind relationship that lasted until death did them part. Their life together was adventurous and full of wonderful experiences, starting with their first home on James Street and meeting their lifelong friends Glen and Lucille Johnston. Curling on Thursday nights and card games on Saturday nights was something they enjoyed with their dear friends Lynne and Dale Lindsey.



Betty and Avery traipsed their 3 children, Teri, Jennifer, and David, around with them everywhere. Betty would have the trailer packed for family trips all over North America. Camping with the Lindseys was the summer highlight. Travelling included trips to Florida gaining Betty the wonderful friendships of Fred and Carol Walz.



Because family was a priority, there were many trips to celebrate all the life events of our Winnipeg clan…lots of laughs and visits with George and Louella, Linda, Sandra and Dennis, Heather, and all of the kids.



Betty and Avery moved their camping love to One Island Lake and made many new friends - Jill and Jay Woilford, Sue and John Lopez, Jenny and Aaro Tuuttila, Murray Solomon and Karen Kerr, Grant and Joanne Gibson, Alex and Sally Dampier, Anne and Al Schan, and many more. Betty loved her life at One Island Lake!



Betty loved her children more than anything; however, she also loved a good practical joke. Anyone who knew her can attest to her great sense of humor and her joke equipment and props.



Betty is survived by her daughter Teri O'Dell and son-in-law Chris O'Dell, grandson Ryan O'Dell and his wife Erica, daughter Jennifer Neill and son-in-law Robert Neill, grandson Micheal McInnis and his fiancée Stevie Shackleton (and soon to arrive great grandson), grandson Cameron McInnis and girlfriend Missy Hendricks, granddaughter Ashley Neill, grandson Connor Neill and his girlfriend Miera, granddaughter Hope Duncan, and daughter-in-law Fiona Duncan.



In lieu of a funeral, cards, flowers, or food, Betty aka Nana, wished donations be made to the Thunder Bay Police K-9 Unit CST. Lucek c/o CST. Josh Berube. If anyone decides to honour Betty in this manner, donations can be made via e-transfer at berubejosh@gmail.com or in person at Royal Bank of Canada on Arthur Street in Thunder Bay.



To further explain Nana's memorial preferences, most know her pride in her family ties to first responders and of course her love of Live PD and Cops television shows. Nana would like to pay tribute and respect to the hard working local first responders by continuing the policing legacy of the Duncan Family.



Betty's other great love was her Joey, who was rescued from Northern Ontario via Northern Critters In Need and again if friends so desire donations can be made to this charitable organization via email at yukon2@sympatico.ca c/o Pam Flory 807-934-6247.



Betty's family thanks Dr. Bezanson, Dr. Simpson, Dr. Graham, Dr. Probizanski, and Dr. Twillicker. We would also like to thank the wonderful nurses in emergency and 1A oncology and 3A surgical units, especially Nurse Evelyn (who cared for Betty like she was her own Mom), Nurse Colin, Nurse Mitchell, Nurse Justin and Nurse Brad.



The family will be holding a private service, per COVID protocols, in the next week.



We had wonderful life with our parents, Avery and Betty, and we will miss them terribly as they were the best of people.





“Forever everyone's Nana” ~Ola Zemetro October 2020



