Mrs. Betty Hart (née Barnson), age 95 years, resident of Roseview Manor, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. Born on December 16, 1923 in Selkirk, Manitoba she became a teacher in 1941, at the age of 18. After meeting a dashing RAF pilot trainee in Gimli, Colin Hamish Hart of Glasgow, Scotland, the two were married in Winnipeg in 1944 and moved to Scotland prior to war's end. While there she continued teaching and gave birth to first child Ronda. Settling back in Canada in Port Arthur in 1950, she began employment with the Lakehead Board of Education at various elementary schools, a career which lasted until her retirement in 1982. Two more children, Sheila and Jim followed. Throughout their marriage, Betty and Colin continued their love of world travel to the West Indies, Europe, North America and regularly visited relatives in Scotland and England. Betty is survived by her children Ronda Ostaff (John), Sheila Hart and Jim Hart. Grandchildren Colin Ostaff, Shara Bland (Dave) and Neil Crowe; great-grandchildren Tristan Fortes, Ryder Fortes and Wyatt Bland; brother Gordon, niece Dianne Common, nephew Paul (Pat) and family and in Scotland, sister-in-law Nancy Hart and family. Betty is predeceased by husband Colin, father Paul, mother Elizabeth, brother Arthur, brother-in-law Ian Hart and sister-in-law Lorraine Barnson. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be held by family at a later date in Selkirk, Manitoba. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of their choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made through
