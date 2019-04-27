|
It is with sadness, and also a sense of peace, that we announce the passing of Betty Hill, age 91, at Hogarth Riverview Manor on April 25, 2019, with family present. Online condolences may be made through
Betty was born on April 24, 1928 in East Saint John, New Brunswick to William and Dora Simpson and spent the first 18 years of her life there. During the war years, Betty volunteered at dances which were organized for the armed forces stationed in Saint John. It was at one of these service dances that she met Bob Hill, a young sailor from Fort William Ontario. They swept each other off their feet and were married less than a year later, on June 12, 1946. As a domestic war bride, she followed him to his home town, travelling by train across half the country. Here she joined Bob's large and lively family, and immediately made life long friends with many neighbours on the 600 block of North Harold Street.
Children started arriving soon after, with six born in less than 12 years, requiring subsequent moves to larger homes, always in the same neighbourhood. A final move was made to North John (McKellar) Street in 1953, which remained the family home for 60 years. Excelling at cooking, baking, bargain-shopping and other domestic duties, Mum was a true home-maker, and did not join the paid workforce until the youngest child started high school. She then became a loyal Sears employee, working in the Catalogue Department for 20 years before her retirement.
Family was the cornerstone of Betty's life. Because she lost her parents at such a young age, her priorities were building and maintaining a large and loving family. Our home and the family camp on East Floral Beach were always full of life and laughter, games and songs, with many pets and friends adding to the commotion. Mum ensured that every occasion and event was celebrated, always topped off by her wonderful baking.
Mum remained fiercely loyal to her Maritime roots, in spite of the fact that she lived in Saint John for less than two decades. She was also a staunch patriot of Canada and her British heritage, as well as CBC Radio. She demonstrated a steadfast commitment to maintaining connections with people from her past, including friends made at all stages of her life, neighbours, co-workers, and extended family members. She never forgot a birthday, and spent many hours each year writing Christmas cards and letters.
Despite limited formal education, Betty was a prolific reader, gifted writer, and a stickler for grammar. Her humorous limericks, and reflective essays about childhood in the Maritimes won CBC contests, and she regularly blessed the family with poems to honour birthday milestones and other special occasions. Mum had a lovely singing voice, helping to fill our home with music and adding to the choir at St. Luke's Anglican Church. She was dedicated to her 'club', a group of good friends who loved to get together to play cards, enjoy treats and socialize - a practice that continued for over 50 years.
Betty suffered losses early in her life, including her mother Dora when she was 11 years old, her father William when she was 17, and her only sibling, Frank Simpson, when she was 36. She lost her husband Bob in 2005, after a long and happy marriage of 59 years.
Missing her dearly are children Brooke Carfagnini, Robin (Nancy Kot) of Regina, Saskatchewan, Laurie (Bryan Wyatt), Jan Busniuk (Mike), Allison (John Adamson) and Marty (Judi Bedard). Saying good-bye to their cherished Nana are Jessica Carfagnini (Amy Kelterborn) and Greg Carfagnini (Jonelle Czerwinski); Christopher and Carly Hill; Felicity Wyatt (Dan Chambers); Jake Busniuk (Melanie), Katie Bannister (Drew) and Molly Busniuk (Evan Duguay); Evan Neufeld (Emily Shandruk); Nathan Hill (Nicole), Leslie Hill and Paul Goodwin (Alethea Weir). As a great-grandmother (Gra-Nana), she is also survived by Juno and Reggie Carfagnini-Kelterborn; Hadleigh and Pierce Busniuk, Brinn, Tatum and Emery Bannister, Myer and Laine Duguay; Audrey and Benson Neufeld; Eli and Violet Hill, and Josephine, Malachy and Felix Goodwin. Also remembered and missed by Myrna Holman, Laurie Gillespie, Tony Carfagnini, Rod Neufeld and Bonnie Yule, and many other extended family members and friends.
Alzheimer Disease robbed Betty, and all of us who loved her, of so much during the final years of her life. We will always remember the remarkable woman she was - smart, loving, strong and vivacious.
A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society, Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra or St. Joseph's Care Group.
