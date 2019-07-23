|
|
September 7, 1932 -
July 19, 2019
It is with great sadness, the family of Betty Dunn announces her passing. Betty was born in Boissevain, Manitoba. Betty married Bev Dunn in 1953 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. They moved to Red Lake, ON in 1956, then Fort William, ON in 1960. Mom was a strong and independent woman, who worked for over 30 years doing electrolysis in her basement studio. Mom was a longtime member of First Church United, then First Wesley United Church. Her passion in life was gardening in her yard, as well as playing duplicate bridge, where she met many wonderful friends. Mom will be dearly missed by her son Brad, daughter Kim (Randy) and her favourite/only grandson Steven. Mom was predeceased by her husband Bev, brothers Allan and George, sister Audrey, nephews Craig and Laurie. The family would like to thank Dr. Kathy Simpson and all the staff on 2A at TBRHSC for their amazing care and kindness. Funeral services will be held at First Wesley United Church, 130 Brodie St. N., on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at 11:00am. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
