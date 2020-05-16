Betty Mae McIver
1944 - 2020
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Betty Mae McIver age 76 of Leduc, AB on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Betty was born in Fort William, ON (Thunder Bay) on March 15, 1944. She attended local elementary schools there and graduated from Hillcrest High School. She married Allan McIver on October 1, 1966 and moved with him to Edmonton, AB where they planned their future life together. She was an intelligent, personable and caring individual who welcomed everyone she met with an open heart and unconditional understanding. She excelled in a 35-year career in administration, Human Resources and management support with Lufkin Industries Canada Ltd. Left to cherish and embrace her memory are her husband Allan; children Jay (Trish) and Shawn; grandchildren Breslin and Zane and their mother Deb McIver; her sister and brother-in-law June and Don Knibbs and brothers-in-law and spouses Kenneth (Audrey) McIver, Sandy (Hilary) McIver, Ian (Beth) McIver; as well as her Uncle Mike Budzinski, nephews and nieces and countless friends. She was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Budzinski and her brothers Danny and Mark. As per Betty's final wishes, she has been cremated with no service planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Edmonton Humane Society.

“Nax – you always saw
the blue skies.”

Condolences: HYPERLINK "http://www.serenity.ca" www.serenity.ca
Serenity Funeral Service, Leduc (780) 980-3688

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Service Leduc
4702 - 51 Avenue
Leduc, AB T9E 6Y8
780-980-3688
