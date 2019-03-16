|
Betty Mae Siegel, 80, of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on March 6th, 2019, at the South Health Campus Hospital, Calgary, AB. Burial will take place in Emo, Ontario at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Northridge Funeral Home. Betty was born in Emo, Ontario on April 21st, 1938 to Oswald and Mabel Cameron. Betty was married to Werner Siegel on March 1st, 1968; they were married 51 years. Betty worked as an operator for Bell Telephone prior to getting married. She volunteered at the school while her children were growing up and worked at Eaton's after her children were in university. She enjoyed bowling, playing piano, reading, baking, and spending time at camp on Dog Lake. Betty and Werner were fortunate to have travelled on many trips across Canada, to Germany, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Bahamas, Canary Islands (Dad's 60th birthday), Portugal, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Cuba. She was also involved in the Rebecca Fellowship Lodge, Westminster United Church choir. Betty is survived by her husband Werner, children Derek (Roberta), Kerry (Darren Young), grandchildren Mallary and Graeme Siegel, Alicia and Matthew Young, nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends. Betty is preceded in death by father Oswald Cameron, mother Mabel, brothers Ross (Anna), Glen, Don, and sister Lorna (Dave). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada www.parkinson.ca or Mail: Parkinson Canada 316 – 4211 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M2P 2A9 (Attn: Donations) Telephone: 1-800-565-3000 or 416-227-9700. The families of Derek Siegel and Kerry Young wish to thank the doctors and nursing staff at South Health Campus hospital in Calgary, and the staff at the Bethany Calgary residence.
Online condolences
may be offered at
www.northridgefuneralhome