It is with honour, not sorrow, that we celebrate the life of Betty Pedersen who passed away on May 31, 2020. Betty was born on December 15, 1923 in Coventry, England. Throughout her life, Betty worked at many jobs in England and Canada. The job she was most proud of was when she joined the Woman's Auxillary Air Force and worked as a cook stationed in Dalcross. She worked in the airmen's mess where she helped prepare meals for over 1,000 airmen at a time. Betty continued working as a cook throughout her life in Canada at various establishments, but her fondest memories were working at Camp Gitchigoomi at Sandstone. She could spend hours telling stories of all the goings on at Sandstone. Betty was so happy that her husband and children spent time with her there as well. Betty met Bernard in Canada, and they were married August 30, 1952. Even though they were busy raising six children, Betty and Bernard always had time to enjoy themselves. Betty embraced the Norwegian community in Thunder Bay and enjoyed her trips to Decorah for the Nordic Fest. As well, she fell in love with the Pedersen camp at Trout Lake. For her, this is was her sanctuary. She and Bernard hosted many a Midsummer Solstice party at Trout Lake where there would be singing and dancing all night. Even after Bernard had passed away, Trout Lake is where Betty was the happiest. Whether at home or at camp, Betty was always ready to share a "snort" of sherry. One thing she was very happy about was that she was able to travel back to England many times. The last trip was made at the ripe young age of 89. Before moving into Roseview, Betty moved to Hilldale Gardens where she spent five years being treated like a queen. Betty will be missed by her children Richard (Bernice), Ted, John (Sheryl), Julie (Jean Marc) Lachaine, Andy (Ollie) and her grandchildren, Suzanne (Brian), Bernie (Lyn), Heather, Carrie (Eugene) and Nathan, Kristi (Kevin) , Jenni (Ken), Andrew and Alex , and her great-grandchildren who she cherished, RJ and Brianne, Gage and Ty , Cole, Reid and Natalie, and Anna and Julia (her chickens). Betty was predeceased by her husband Bernard, daughter Susan Ann, son Paul and daughter-in-law Mickey. She was also predeceased by family in England including a very dear nephew, Alan Mynall. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Roseview Long Term Care staff for their compassionate care given to our Mom. Also, thank you to the Recreation staff for providing us opportunities to connect with Mom during this unprecedented time. Living her life to the fullest is how we would describe our mother. She had a "tidily" time. Those wanting to make donations in Betty's name can do so to a charity of their choice. A private family celebration will be held at a later date.



Online condolences

may be made through

www.nwfainc.com