With respect and love, the family of Betty Teeple announces her passing on 19 April 2019 at the age of 95. Betty lived a full life spent in the caring of her family, with love, humour, kindness and consideration of others. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Ross Teeple, her 6 brothers and parents. She is survived by her son Allan, daughter Janis (Mike), 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for Betty Teeple will be held at Trinity United Church Chapel on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 11:00a.m. Private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Betty was a great lady, mother, wife and friend. She is loved and will always be fondly remembered.Online condolences
