Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Teeple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Teeple

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Teeple Obituary

With respect and love, the family of Betty Teeple announces her passing on 19 April 2019 at the age of 95. Betty lived a full life spent in the caring of her family, with love, humour, kindness and consideration of others. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Ross Teeple, her 6 brothers and parents. She is survived by her son Allan, daughter Janis (Mike), 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for Betty Teeple will be held at Trinity United Church Chapel on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 11:00a.m. Private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Betty was a great lady, mother, wife and friend. She is loved and will always be fondly remembered.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.om
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.