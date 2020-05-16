It is with great sadness that the family of Beulah May Fedun announce her passing on May 8th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, at the age of 95 years. Mom was born in Glenella, Manitoba and grew up in Pine Falls, Manitoba where she met and married Walter. They made their life in Ontario. Mom was a witty Irish lady and a great homemaker. She is survived by her sons Gary (Jeannie), Neil (Fran); three grandchildren Dan (Jen), Leanne (Larry) and Corey (Hanna); seven great grandchildren Tyler, Sean, Cole, Jayden, Kinsley, Jackson and Thea. She was predeceased by her husband Walter, son Ron and daughter-in-law Donna. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside blessing will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice in memory of Mom would be appreciated.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 16, 2020.