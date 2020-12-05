It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Beverlee Ann Cusson (nee Kuitunen) of Thunder Bay, Ontario, on October 16, 2020.



Beverlee was born in Fort Frances on November 10, 1942 to Donald and Edna Kuitunen, the oldest of four children. She grew up in Emo and trained at the Marvel Beauty School in Winnipeg, MB where she became a hairdresser.



She made her way back to Thunder Bay working as a hairdresser and becoming a mother, always working hard to support her little family.



Later on Beverlee then worked for Community Living for many years until her retirement caring for those who needed it most. She loved the clients she worked with and was always advocating for them; creating special dinners and celebrations, teaching life skills and organizing many outings which she thought was very important. She was so proud of her clients and her job.



Beverlee was a beautiful friend and always would keep in contact with those she loved and cared for. She worried for everyone else; always kind and thoughtful by checking in on others or giving small gifts or food to her friends. She loved to tease and was a great jokester.



Beverlee has found the peace she was wanting in her life for so long. She is now with her beautiful daughter Kaarina and her fur babies Tanny and Daisy. She will forever be loved and missed.



As per Beverlee's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID restrictions, a private service has been held.



In Memoriam donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association-Northwestern Ontario Region, 501-200 Syndicate Avenue South P7E 1C9 (807) 577-4232 ext. 224 or the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society, 1535 Rosslyn Road, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6W2 (807) 475-8803.