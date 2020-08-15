



October 20, 1944 – July 23, 2020



With broken hearts we announce the passing of Bev on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Turner Valley, Alberta. She was born on October 20, 1944, in Fort William, Ontario. At the age of 19, she moved out West to British Columbia, eventually marrying and settling in Turner Valley. She worked at various jobs, retiring as office manager for the Turner Valley Golf Course. Bev is sadly missed by her daughter, Tracie and family; son Gary; sister, Linda Hutchison; brother Bob Eady; nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and friends.