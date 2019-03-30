|
|
Mrs. Beverley “Bev” Donna Vass, age 74 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in hospital with family by her side. Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
Bev was born on August 8, 1944 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan to Cliff and Margaret Sjoberg - one of nine children. As a young bride, she moved to Ontario and lived in many different places with her husband and daughter. At each place she learned new skills and worked in a different job. Her resume included everything from picking tobacco; being a butcher; and managing an office for a construction company.
In 1978 she left all that she knew and came to Thunder Bay. New place, new job and eventually new love. Together with her husband Arty, they did antique shows and ultimately opened their own antique store, Northern Light Antiques. As an entrepreneur, she was also involved in the Thunder Bay Business Women's Network and the Downtown Port Arthur BIA.
Although these things were very fulfilling, it was spending time with her grandchildren that she truly loved. They were often in the store when they were young, and she eventually closed the store on Mondays so she could have ‘Grandma time'.
She retired and closed the store in 2006. She said she was finally going to go lunch with everyone. She was never one to be idle for long, and within the year she joined the Trout Lake community. She wanted a place to enjoy with her family, garden and delighted in all that life at the lake could offer.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Sandy (Dave) Drindak; step-sons Mark (Lisa) Vass and Adam (Michael) Vass; grandchildren, John, Alexa, Quinn and Jessica and great grandson, Vincent. Also survived by her siblings, Gloria Dickson, Dennis (Ellen) Sjoberg, Clayton Sjoberg, Darlene (David) Strain, Terry Sjoberg, Jerry Sjoberg and Wendy (Brad) Geiger as well as numerous extended family.
Predeceased by her husband, Arty (1999); parents; brother, Darrel Sjoberg; sister in-law, Ann Sjoberg and brother in-law, Keith Dickson.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Bev Vass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church with the Rev. Charlene Scriver officiating. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Should friends so desire, donations may be made to St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church.
Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma in care of arrangements.