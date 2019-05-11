Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holy Cross Villa
411 Frontenac Bay (Common Room)
Beverly Ann Monty


Jan. 10, 1944 ~ May 6, 2019
Beverly Ann Monty passed away peacefully at T.B.R.H.S.C. on May 6, 2019 with family by her side. Beverly was born in Halifax and moved to Thunder Bay with her family around age three. Beverly was a hard worker. She finished her working career at Greyhound Canada as a Dispatcher. Her dispatching career moved her from Thunder Bay to Sudbury, then to Ottawa where she retired, returning to Thunder Bay to spend the rest of her life with her family who she loved dearly. Beverly is survived by her sons Jeff (Renee), Steve (Michelle) and Mike; daughter Lori (Ed). Grandchildren Katlynn, Devon, Ron, Keith, Sadie, Jamie-lynn, Jessica, Vince and Stephanie. Great grandchildren Zowii, Jayda, Lucas, Emma-Mae and the awaiting arrival of Baby Ava (Aug./19). Brother-in-law Kevin Kontunen. Predeceased by mother Margaret Winters, father Ronald Gregory, step-father Robert Winters and sister Diana Kontunen. Cremation has taken place. As Beverly wished, a funeral service will not be held . A Celebration of Life will be held in the place she called home, Holy Cross Villa, 411 Frontenac Bay (Common Room) on Saturday, May 18/19, You are welcome to stop by any time between 1pm and 4pm to visit with family.

