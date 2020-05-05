

July 8, 1959 – April 26, 2020



The family of “Bev” Beverly Seagris is sad to announce her passing at St. Joseph's Hospice on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Bev was a “feisty” little package and made lasting impressions on people and friends wherever she lived. She had many adventures, memories and stories to tell, most of which were quite “colourful”. She had a difficult life, battling addiction for most of it, and ultimately succumbing to cancer. In her last days, she was very strong for her family, and grieved for those she was leaving behind. Brother - Edwin (Ted) Seagris, (Christine, Braeden); sisters - Tracy Seagris (Rendell Sawchyn); Gail Seagris (Tom Boyle), nieces - Rachael, Alexandra and Rebecca, her dearest cousin Cathy, and her cat “Pipsqueak”. Predeceased by her parents Irene “Babs” Seagris, Ed Seagris; cat “Mortimer”, dog “Kilroy”. She told her sisters she was going to be with Mom, and looked forward to their reunion. She will be interned with Mom as per her request at a later date along with a private family service. We would like to thank/acknowledge Dr. Migay and staff at St. Joe's Hospice; Dr. Bezanson and cancer care staff for their support, excellent care and compassion of Bev and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store