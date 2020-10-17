1/1
Beverly Annette Varrin
July 31st, 1960 –
October 2nd, 2020

On October 2nd, 2020 Beverly Varrin completed her final race down this track of life. She was a fierce kind sweet gentle lady that was dedicated to her family. She was a member of the North Island timing Association where she loved to compete on the drag strip. She will be deeply missed by her husband Patrick her son Darren (Tanya) her daughter Cassandra (Chris) and her four grandchildren Jacob, Lily, Linken, Mia. Also survived by her siblings Debbie, Mark (Rhonda) Wendy (Don). Predeceased siblings Bonnie and Crystal. Celebration of life will take place at a later date.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
