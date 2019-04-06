|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Beverly Diane Dalton (nee Swanson) on March 27th, 2019, at the age of 78. Bev will be sorely missed by her children Russell King, Michael King (Sharon), Lynda Salerno (Dean) and Kathryn King (John), grandchildren Sean King, Kaity King, Crystal Clarke, Devin Clarke, Amanda Salerno and Devin Salerno, great grandchildren Keegan deBoer, Heidi deBoer, Delilah Kehler, Isaac Salerno, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. She was an avid reader, animal lover, traveler and family woman. She will always be remembered as strong and independent. Special thank you to Bevs lifelong friend Lea Matyuska for all of her help during this difficult time. A celebration of Bevs life will take place in June of 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bevs name to the Thunder Bay District human society. Arrangements entrusted to Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.