Mrs. Beverly Kraft, age 65 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at St. Joe's Hospice on March 14th, 2020 with her family by her side. She was a social worker with Dilico for 25 years, she enjoyed her life in the country with her dog Saffo and her husband Randy of 34 years, as well as spending time with her family and watching her crime shows. She is survived by her son Tyson (Lyndsay) Kraft, her daughter Tanya (Tim) O'Brien and four grandchildren Kiarra, Karter, Kayelyn and Dalas. As well as her sister Brenda and brother Bobby and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Randy and mother Eileen Lucas. Her family would like to send a special thanks to Irene and Len Speak, Lynette and Craig Kozlowski, nurses at St. Elizabeth's and Misty Miller, as well as the nurses from St. Joe's Hospice Unit who took wonderful care of her. No service will be held as of yet, as the family wants time to grieve. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences
