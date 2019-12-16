|
Bevin Raymond Black of Terrace Bay passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12th, at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Bevin was born on February 1st, 1951 in Thunder Bay. Bevin studied the Aviation program at Confederation College after which Bevin began his career with Kimberly Clark as a machinist and retired in 2015.
Bevin married Suzanne, the love of his life, in the summer of 1974. Bevin is survived by daughter Joanne (Brendon), grandsons Noah and Grayson who knew him as ‘Pa', brother Larry (Gwen). Bevin was like a second father to Kelly, Ryan, Heidi and many others. Predeceased by his father Raymond and mother Caroline.
Bevin was a longtime volunteer for the Terrace Bay Car Club where he helped in the planning of the annual Drag Races. Bevin was also a volunteer firefighter with the township of Terrace Bay for many years.
Bevin was a patient, kind man who had true value in being honest, doing what was right and helping others. Bevin was a great teacher whether it was fishing or being a stickler for safety, lifejackets while ice fishing in the spring was a must.
Bevin grew up in Terrace Bay enjoying the outdoors especially downhill skiing. He also had a love for animals. For many year his Yorkie, Bailee was his sidekick in all he did. Bevin spent years working on his camp. What started as a one room building transformed into a beautiful camp that Bevin was so proud of. Bevin loved to take family and friends there, it was a home away from home and the quiet peaceful nature made everyone feel welcome. Bevin planned and built many trails which he kept perfectly manicured leading to amazing views and secret fishing lakes.
Bevin always had a passion for all things with an engine, from snowmobiles to his latest motorcycle and his meticulous 1987 Buick Grand National which, just only a couple months ago, he had delivered to his grandsons so that the boys could share in his love of cars.
Bevin loved to travel with Suzanne, whether it was to see family in New Brunswick, or to far flung places in the world. Recent favorites included seeing penguins in Argentina and the Fjords in Norway.
Bevin will be missed by all who knew him, friends, family and his grandsons whom Bevin referred to as his “Gentlemen”.
The celebration of life for Bevin will be held on Tuesday, December 17th, at the Michael King Hall at 11:30 am. As expressions of sympathy and in memory of Bevin donations can be made to The McCausland Hospital or the Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.