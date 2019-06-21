|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill Chivers-Wilson, age 90, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, on Saturday June 15th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Eileen, 5 children, Gail (Ken), Bob, Dan (Geri), Debbie (Jeff), Bill (Danielle), 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Bill was a proud member of the Port Arthur Curling Club for 59 years and was last recognized as the oldest participant in the 60-plus bonspiel. He was one of the original builders and organizers of the Balsam Pit Little League which continues to this day. After retiring as Branch Manager at Westbourne Electric Supply he enjoyed his leisure time with Eileen and all his family at his camp at Lac Des Mille Lacs. His favourite past times at Lac were playing horseshoes, fishing and chopping wood. At Bill's request cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences
can be made through www.nwfainc.com