(1960–2020)
“Well folks, if you are reading this it means I have passed on. Don't be sad or feel sorry for me; no more needles, chemo drugs, operations and most of all no more pain. I leave behind my wife and best friend Heather, son David (Ying) and my granddaughter Phoebe, daughter Alex (Mitchell) and Brutus the grand dog, brother Bob (Sue) and their children Jen (Collin) and Mike (Jessica). Also survived by mother-in-law Iris Calvert, sisters-in-law Netta (Gerry) Calvert-Shaw, Cathi (Henry) Siemieniuk, Leah (Jerry) Vanderwey and brother-in-law Boomer (Cheryl) Calvert and their families, cousins Sue (Dan) Chepil, Patty, Perry (Fran) and Uncle Laurie Clarke. Predeceased by Mom (Pat), Dad (Ken), Brother (Brian) and father-in-law (Dan Calvert).”
Bill was a passionate hockey coach and spent many years behind the bench coaching the Norwest Stars. He loved teaching and passing his love of the game onto future generations. Many players considered him a mentor and kept in contact with him for years afterward. Every year Bill looked forward to softball and golf with his friends in the summer. Bill loved to travel with his family, journeying across the globe, always looking forward to their next adventure.
We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the many doctors and nurses who stood with us through the years. In particular, the good people at Princess Margaret Cancer Center in Toronto (with special thanks to Dr. Ezzat for his many years of care and innovation) and to our family doctor, Dr. Mulligan.
Bill wanted to thank all the friends he made through sports, work and school for making life eventful, and says he will see you all on the other side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, memorial donations can be made to Avenue II Community Program Services or a charity of your choice.