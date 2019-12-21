|
Bill (Wick) Reoch died peacefully at his home December 10, 2019 Bill was born March 7, 1951 in Detroit Michigan, and moved to Port Arthur as an infant.
Early in his life, Bill worked as an orderly at Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital, then went on to finish his career at Abitibi Paper.
He enjoyed camping, fishing and riding his electric bike, but his greatest loves were his daughter April and the Detroit Red Wings.
He is survived by grandson Daniel, brother Rob, sister Janis and dear friend Tammy. Predeceased by daughter April Reoch, father Larry Reoch, and parents, Alf and Mary Pedersen.
Celebration of life will be held in Spring 2020.