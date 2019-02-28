Home

Billy (Halsy) Hall

In Memory of My Buddy

BILLY HALL (HALLSY)

Feb 28-2018

“GONE FISHING”

I've finished life's chores
assigned to me,
So put me on a boat headed
out to sea,
Please send along my
fishing pole
For I've been invited to
the fishin hole.
Where every day is a
day to fish,
To fill you heart with
every wish.
Don't worry, or feel sad
for me,
I'm fishin' with the
Master of the sea.
We will miss each other
for a while,
But you will come and
bring your smile.
That won't be long
you will see,
Till we're together
you and me.
To all of those that
think of me,
Be happy as I go
out to sea.
If others wonder why
I'm missin'
Just tell ‘em I've
gone fishin'.

Gone to soon,
but not forgotten.

~ Russ
