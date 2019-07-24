Home

In memory of Bjorn Isleifson who left us so suddenly
on July 24, 2017.

HIs story continues. Since that day we have celebrated new beginnings and cried over new endings. He always said "we live in an unpredictable world". When we said goodbye that last time, we took it for granted we would see him again. If only we knew we would never hear his voice again, we would have cherished every word and used the time to tell him that you are the love of our life. We loved him then, we love him now, we will love him forever; one day at a time.

With broken hearts that are still healing, Shelley, Madisson, Stuart, Charlotte, Rachel, Jay, Tanner and the rest of the extended family.

