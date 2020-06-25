



January 22, 1956 – June 22, 2020



Mr. Blair Tennant passed away at his residence on Monday, June 22, 2020. His favourite pastimes were cooking, fishing, golf and he loved sitting and watching movies. Blair worked at Trans-West as a shipper/receiver and worked on bikes and cars on the side. Blair is survived by his daughter Marlo and son Michael; special friends Mary Ellen Sabourin, Oka, Candace, Stewart and Pentti. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.