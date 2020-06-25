Blair Tennant
January 22, 1956 – June 22, 2020

Mr. Blair Tennant passed away at his residence on Monday, June 22, 2020. His favourite pastimes were cooking, fishing, golf and he loved sitting and watching movies. Blair worked at Trans-West as a shipper/receiver and worked on bikes and cars on the side. Blair is survived by his daughter Marlo and son Michael; special friends Mary Ellen Sabourin, Oka, Candace, Stewart and Pentti. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
