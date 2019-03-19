Home

Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
Blanche Mabel Landry

Blanche Mabel Landry Obituary

Mrs. Blanche Mabel Landry, 94 years, of Red Rock, Ontario, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Landry, her daughter Cindy Herridge and her great granddaughter Jordan; she is survived by four children – David (Freda) Landry of Dorion, Ontario, {Lana (Fred) Clement} [Connor, Olivia and Thomas}, {Davey (Kim) Landry} [Avery and Allison], Diane (Garry) Robinson of Red Rock, {Kevin (PennyAnn) Robinson} [Tawnya Robinson (Garett)] and great great grandson Anders, {Jonathon (Darquise) Robinson} [Georgia, Josee and Tristan], {Jason (Candace) Robinson} [Leala and Luca], Grant (Terri) Landry of Red Rock, {Michell}, {Seanna Landry (Derek)} [Breyden (Skye) and Madison], {Tyson, Chalifoux}, {Karli Chalifoux (James)} [Hunter], {Marrissa Chalifoux (Dave)}, son-in-law Danny Herridge of Mountain Bay Road, {Kara Herridge} [Brittany], {Lisa Herridge}, {Thomas Herridge (Kate)}, [Elenor and Tommy], Patricia Neilsen of Osoyoos, British Columbia, {Wendy Neilsen}, {Christine (Jim) Cuttle} [Shaylynn and Riely], {Mylyna Neilsen} [Alexis] and {Leslie Neilsen (Soniya)}, and by her brother George (Kathy) Morley of Norton, England. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. According to Blanche's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.

