Mr. Boleslaw "Bob" Goretzki, age 97 years, passed away peacefully at Bethammi Nursing Home on Friday, November 22, 2019. Bob was born in Rovno, Poland on December 29, 1921, the son of Felix and Anna Goretzki. His parents brought himself and his 3 siblings to Canada in 1925 where they first settled in Manitoba before moving to Sioux Lookout. Bob spent most of his life living in Dryden where he worked at the paper mill and was a member of the Legion of the Moose, St. John Ambulance, and a Class A member of the Legion of Frontiersmen. He was also a member of the Cameron Highlands Scottish Regiment in Winnipeg during the Second World War. As a young man he enjoyed hunting and fishing, while more recently he truly enjoyed traveling with wife Norah. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his beloved wife Norah, stepson Allen Getz, sister Olga Crane, as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Clare, 2nd wife Mary, sisters Helen Shewchuk and Lucy Woods, brothers Zygmunt "Sam", Edward and Felix. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Bob Goretzki will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with Pastor Matthew Diegel presiding. The interment of ashes will take place at a later date in Sioux Lookout. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the St. Joseph's Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences
