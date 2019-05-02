|
Bonnie Maureen Kane (Hurley) 74 years old passed away peacefully from ALS on April 29, 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital with her family by her side. Bonnie was born August 9, 1944 in Fort William, Ontario to Dorothy and Ernest Hurley. She graduated from Selkirk High School and earned her teachers degree right after. She taught in Red Rock, Ontario in her early career and retired from the Catholic school board as a French teacher in 1999. On-line Condolences
She met her husband of 51 years, Joseph Kane in Red Rock. They were married in July 1965 and lived in the Montreal area, and Labrador city prior to settling down in Thunder Bay in 1978. Bonnie was an excellent seamstress, making clothes for her children and then her grandchildren. She made beautiful quilts and purses as well. She enjoyed embroidery, knitting and crochet, producing beautiful work.
Bonnie volunteered her time with Grandview Lodge gift shop, the Thunder Bay Shelter House and was a member of the Catholic Women's League for St. Dominic's church.
Bonnie is predeceased by her parents, husband Joseph Kane, brother Alan Hurley, sister Janice Babcock, and nephew Marc Hurley. She is survived by son Gary Kane, his wife Carol and their sons Aydan and Griffen of Georgetown, Ontario, her son Robert Kane, his wife Valerie Hoxie, and their son Flynn Hoxie-Kane of Hamilton, Ontario, her daughter Kathy Kane Lacourse, her husband Denis and their daughters Natalie and Ashley of Webster, New Hampshire, and her son Brian Kane, his sons Ethan and Zachary and their mom Melanie Kane of St. Johns Newfoundland. She also leaves behind life-long friend Dani Wall and very close friend Judy Gerrie. She also leaves behind her beloved cat Abby.
Please join Bonnie's family for a celebration of life at her home at 555 McMaster Street on Saturday, May 4, 2019, open house from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie's name to the Canadian ALS society.
Bonnie Kane will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
