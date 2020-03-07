|
Boots "James Waugh", 76, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Boots was a hard worker and for many years drove trucks. From the bushcamps to BFI and finally Brunos up until last summer. Boots enjoyed the dirt racing circuit his entire life. He, Billy and Gary spent many hours driving from track to track. His favourite driver was #1 Tom Nesbitt.
Boots also really enjoyed the time he spent fishing, camping at Whitefish and taking his boat on Lake Superior. He loved his first dog Molly and now little Lily. They went everywhere with him. Jim is survived by his wife Janice, daughters Tracy (Joe), Bev, grandchildren Katie (Andrew), Julie (Dan), Liam, Erin, Livy and Great granddaughter Aviva. Boots also was very fortunate to have 4 amazing sisters Gail (Peter), Linda, Brenda, Barbara (John) and many nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed spending time with his cousin Warren (Cathy). Jim is predeceased by his parents Pearl and Ernest, brothers-in-law Billy and Frank and sister-in-law June. Boots had many friends that he would enjoy having lunch or a beer with. He was happy to see Tom, Paul, Ricky, Jeff, Nick, Linda and Van, who came out to visit him. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations can be made to The Humane Society, The , Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. We would like to thank the Cancer Centre Drs., Aaron Medd NP for his care at home, Jen and all the nurses and their team for their support.
