Borys Savitsky, passed away on May 12, 2019, at the age of 85 years. Originally from of Poland/Belarus, Borys came to Canada in 1949 at the age of 16, with his brother Walter and his parents. He began life in Canada by working in local bush camps and then became a meat cutter. He began working for A&P in 1964 and became a successful department manager. Borys retired from A&P in 1994 after 30 years of service. Borys was a very accomplished soccer player in his youth. He enjoyed camping, fishing, horseshoes, bowling and going to the movies. He was a dog lover and always had a four legged friend close at side. He is predeceased by his parents, Theodore and Daria, and brother Walter, and infant twin daughter, Susan. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Irene (nee Klepack), by his sister Zena, sons Brian (Cindy) and Gary (Leslie), daughter Sandy (Jeff), 7 grandchildren Matthew, Ryan, Jolie, Darien, Erik, Justin and Jasmine and 4 great-grandchildren, Jayden, Peyton, Elise and Maxwell. A Celebration of Borys' life will be held at 12:10 pm, on Friday, June 28, at the St Agnes Church, 1019 Brown St, Thunder Bay, with Fr James Panikulam officiating.
Memorial donations in memory of Borys can be made to the , Thunder Bay Cancer Treatment Center, Thunder Bay Regional Hospital, and St Joseph Hospital.