



October 28, 1923 – July 11, 2020



Please sign the online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com

Mrs. Boza Novak (nee Brkic), age 96 years passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.Boza was born on October 18, 1923 in Capljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina. She came to Canada in 1958, married Ivan Novak and raised two daughters, Vera and Joyce. Tailoring was Boza's profession and for 25 years she worked as a seamstress at the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital. Boza loved to cook for her family and friends. It wasn't uncommon for her to be cooking for days for one of her many parties. She especially loved when tables were set up in the backyard and once dinner was done her guests would burst into song, singing the traditional Croatian tunes. The neighbours loved the show as well.Boza certainly had a green thumb when it came to gardening, growing enough to feed her children and their families no matter where they lived. She loved to show off her tomatoes, potatoes and squash and felt proud to share her bounty with family and friends.Upon her retirement Boza and Ivan vacationed in Mexico for many years during the winter months. There they met many people from all over the world who became their friends. They always looked forward to their time in Mexico.Boza was affectionately known as “Baba” by her four grandchildren, Doris, Paul, Laura and Michael. She was constantly sewing outfits for them when they were little. When they entered Baba's house they were always greeted with a lot of love and plenty of their favourite food. Nothing gave her more happiness than seeing them eat. She was especially thrilled when she became a great-grandmother.Words cannot express our sincere thanks to all the staff at VON. Your kindness, compassion, professionalism, and support made Boza's care much easier. A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Shepard for the amazing care and support you provided over the years.Boza is lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Vera Putica and Joyce (Attilio) Pedri; her grandchildren Doris Simcich (Reinhart Kramreither), Paul Simcich, Laura Power (Marcus Luft) and Michael Pedri (Kate Nicol); her great grandchildren Lukas and Nicholas Kramreither, Hudson and Oaklyn Pedri and Gemma and Petra Luft; and her sister Marica Milicevic (Tomo). Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives in Canada and Croatia also survive.She was predeceased by her beloved husband Ivan, parents Ante and Luca Brkic, as well as her siblings Angelko Brkic, Dragica Bukovac, Matija Dzakula, Janja Buntic, Mika Brkic and Maka Brkic.A private family service will be held on Friday in the Everest Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery.For friends wishing to pay their final respects, a viewing will be held on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm in the Everest Chapel, 299 Waverley Street.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending.Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Boza Novak to VON would be greatly appreciated.