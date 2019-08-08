|
|
It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brad (John Bradford) Kylander on August 5th, 2019 on his 41st wedding anniversary. He passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.The song has ended but the melody lingers on....
Brad was born March 18, 1954 and lived his whole life in Thunder Bay. Prior to retiring he worked for the City of Thunder Bay. Brad was a quiet gentle soul and loved by everyone who met him. He loved to be surrounded by his family and friends and especially entertaining at his beautiful home in Lappe. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and playing his guitar around the bonfire.
Brad will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Cheryl Kylander, daughters Riely Surcon (Scott) Jodi Kylander, grandsons Bryce Kylander, Wyatt and Walker Surcon and his sisters Gayle Scherban (Mike) and Judy Bresele (Tim).
He was predeceased by his parents Ruth and Ky (Aimo) Kylander.
In keeping with Brad's love of a simple life, a celebration will take place at his home in Lappe, 6384 Dog Lake Road, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2pm. Guitars are welcome to those who want to have one last jam in his honour.
If friends so desire, donations may be made in Brad's honour to the .