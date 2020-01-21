|
|
The family of Mr. Bradford (Brad) Grant Thompson, 62, sadly announce his passing on Friday January 3, 2020 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, with his sisters and brother at his side.
Brad was born in Fort William, Ontario to Myrtle Louise Johnston and Grant Hamilton Thompson on October 6, 1957. He was a graduate of Sir Winston Churchill and later graduated from Lakehead University with an Honours Bachelor of Arts (Political Studies) in 1981 and also a Bachelor of Education in 1982. After graduation, he moved to Sault Ste Marie and then later, moved to Toronto. He was employed as the Aboriginal Program Advisor – Ontario Ministry of Citizenship, Culture and Recreation (Toronto) from which he retired in 2015. Brad was an integral part of the Ontario Metis Aboriginal Association since 1986 in a number of different positions. Prior to this, he worked at Fort William Historical Park, most memorable for his portrayal of Simon McGillivray. Brad also published a book entitled, “A History of the Naval Reserve in Thunder Bay”, Naval Heritage Project, Thunder Bay Naval Association in 1985.
Brad felt deeply for family and as such, had a few special traditions of his own. These included treating his nieces to a Christmas Eve movie and giving special hand-chosen T-shirts to all family members at Christmas. Brad would also collect newspaper clippings for each family member and close friends that he thought would be of particular interest to them. He was also the keeper of the family tree and would spend hours ‘interviewing' any new family member regarding their heritage. He loved fine dining and never missed an opportunity for a nice dinner including a fine wine and followed by a good glass of scotch. Brad was also a huge sports fan and enjoyed seeing the games live in Toronto, as well as abroad, and loved keeping stats on the players and the teams. Brad also enjoyed travelling and spoke fondly of places he had been to while visiting his good friend, Deb Darson. We will also remember and cherish the special trip to New York that we had with Brad.
Brad was predeceased grandparents, Mary and Morley Thompson, Louise and Norman Johnston, his parents Myrtle and Grant Thompson and Phyllis Thompson (Gordon), his nephew Calen Grant, and his uncle Melville Thompson with whom he had a special close bond with, as well as many other aunts and uncles.
Brad will be forever missed by his sisters Marlys Nagy (Robert) of Winnipeg, Louise Whitelock (Bill) of Thunder Bay, brother Robert Gordon (Cheryl Grant) of Thunder Bay. Brad is survived by nieces Jennifer and Jessica Nagy of Winnipeg, Mallory and Tammison Whitelock of Thunder Bay and Hailey Whitelock of Marathon, and Darby MacLean (Aaron) of Thunder Bay. Brad is also survived by his nephews Robert Gordon of Thunder Bay, Ian Grant (Bonnie) and Mason Grant (Jenna) of Thunder Bay, a great-niece and great-nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
If desired, donations may be made to The Grant H. Thompson Memorial award (Lakehead University) or to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.
Brad' family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. C. McNamara, Dr. A. Rostom and to the nurses and staff of Unit 15B at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto and to the ICU doctors and nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital. As well, we would also like to extend special thanks to Brad's dear friends Deb Darson and Guy and Rebecca Ginter and family and also to cousins Blair (Cathy) Schoales and Nancy (Mark) Lada who were in touch with Brad throughout his illness.