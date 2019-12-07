|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Bradley Brian Wark, November 29, 2019. Brad was born on February 14, 1976 in Thunder Bay ON. Growing up Brad enjoyed downhill skiing at Mt. McKay. Brad was a competitive racer and made life long friendships from his time at the hill. In his younger years, Brad enjoyed going as fast as possible on anything that had a motor. Brad enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the family camp on Marks Lake. While at the lake Brad was always willing to help, by lending a hand with projects or working on motors that needed a tune up. Brad will be sadly missed by his loving brother Scott (Laura); niece and nephew Olivia and Jackson; aunts and uncles Rae Ann Wark, Jayne Wark, Lisa (Mike) Hinsberger, Eva (Al) Ridler, Lulu Hall, Robert (Judy) Dickson, Denny Nummikoski and numerous cousins. Brad was predeceased by his parents Art and Karen Wark. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Brads' memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.Online condolences
