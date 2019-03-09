|
Bradley Gerald Frowen, age 49 years, passed away in the evening of March 3rd, 2019 at home after an extended illness.
Brad attended local schools, then left for Ottawa where he studied to be a Chef, working in this area for several years. He then accepted a position as Manager of Amco Machine Inc. He eventually became sole owner, operating the business successfully until his death.
As a teenager and young man, Brad excelled at all sports but later in life concentrated on golf, both with his friends and his Nana and Papa Loftus. He and his brother David spent time with their Nana and Papa Frowen at their camp on Trout Lake, where they enjoyed swimming and fishing. Brad also travelled to One Island Lake, visiting his father for dinner and/or fishing and loved to give his mother cooking advice over dinner or a BBQ. Brad loved his mother's German Shepherd dogs and spent a lot of time with them; however, his main love was his first cat, Tig, and later Bailey, who passed away a short time before Brad.
Brad will be lovingly and eternally remembered by his mother Barbara Loftus (Walter Pawluchuk), father Richard Frowen (Marlene), brother David (niece Abigail), aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends dating from his school years.
A celebration of Brad's life will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre celebrated by Fr. Ciaran Donnelly of St. Margaret's Church. Visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service time. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to a charity of choice would be much appreciated.