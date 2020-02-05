|
Feb. 5, 1977 ~ May 26, 2018
Happy Birthday Brandy
Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same
We have to hide our heartache
When someone speaks
your name
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall
Living without you is the hardest part of all
You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you
The special years will not return
When we were all together
But with the love in our hearts
You walk with us forever.
~ Love Mom, Gilbert, Kristie, Pat and Girls