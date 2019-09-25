Home

Branko Kotarac

Happy Heavenly Birthday

BRANKO KOTARAC

Sept 25, 1927
Sept 12, 2018

Wishing you were here today,
for even just a while.
So I could say happy birthday and see your loving smile.

The only gifts today will be the sweet memories you left behind
of laughter joy and happiness
That echo on, in my mind.

I'll gaze upon pictures
I'll think of you with love
And hope you're doing fine
in Heaven up above.

May our friends & family in Heaven hold you closely and sing you a song
And I'll be sending a million hugs and kisses today and
all year long.

Missing our Dragi Tata today and everyday.. we will cherish your memories and continue to celebrate your birthday in your famous party style!

Love you forever, your loving wife and children, Manda, Mike, Zdravko and Ann
together with our families.

“MOJ DIDA I JA“

Hej, da mi je stobom kao prije docekati zore
Pogledati dolje sa Svijale na
Petrovo polje
Moj Dida i ja, prijatelja dva
Drugo vrijeme, ista sudbina

Hej, da mi je pogledati dolje
Sa Svijale na Petrovo polje
Pa da viknem jace od oluje
Da me Dida jos jedanput cuje

Nedostajes mi, uvijek te ljubim,
u mom srcu zivis, nikad te
zaboravit necu!

Tvoja jedina Cassandra
