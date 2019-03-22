|
|
It is with great sadness the family of Brayden Shawn Allan Lehtinen, age 18 years, announces his unexpected passing on March 17, 2019. Brayden was born February 28, 2001 in Thunder Bay, Ontario to Tamara Lehtinen and Shawn Nugent.
Brayden was in his graduating year at Westgate CVI. He had a passion for the area of technology and transportation. He was about to begin his final high school co-op at Toromont (where he was also being considered for an apprenticeship). Brayden would have graduated this June with a red seal diploma with a specialist high skills major in the area of transportation.
Brayden had a passion for the outdoors. He was a redneck kind of kid growing up in the city. On Brayden's down time you would find him out in the country or at a lake doing what he loved the most, hunting, fishing, dirt biking or snowmobiling.
Brayden also excelled in competitive hockey since the age of 7yrs old. He was versatile enough to play any position he was put into. He always brought a positive attitude to each game and practice. He was loved by all the players and coaches throughout the many years he played.
Brayden held his family and friends close to his heart. He always had a special spot in his heart for his little brother Gavin by horsing around, playing jokes on each other and always helping him with his homework.
Brayden will forever be remembered by his infectious giggle and his flowing hair. He leaves his memory to Tamara Lehtinen (mom), Shawn Nugent (dad), Gavin Nugent (brother), Rita & Allan Lehtinen (nana & papa), Cindy & Bob Erickson (grandma), Gordon Nugent (grandpa), and many aunties, uncles, cousins and close friends.
The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said. Brayden will be truly missed and never forgotten. A Celebration of Brayden's Life will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Polish Combatants Association, 209 Cumberland Street, North, presided by Rev. Rob Smith. Visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service time, with a reception to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Brayden's name may be made to the Westfort Rangers or an animal rescue.