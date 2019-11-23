Home

Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Brenda Blackie


1945 - 2019
(FRASER)

August 31st, 1945 –
October 17th, 2019

It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Brenda on October 17th, 2019, with her family by her side. Despite her many health challenges, being the strong willed woman she was, Brenda thoroughly enjoyed her 74 years of life and will be missed. We would like to thank her care-team at Hogarth Riverview Manor and the countless friends and family members who have offered support. A special thank you also to the wonderful staff of TBRHSC 2A for her comfort and care. Not only for her, but the care and compassion they showed to her family during that time. There will be no formal service and she will be buried at her family plot in St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations to the George Jeffrey Children's Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

