Brenda passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice Unit with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Thunder Bay. She had 4 children: Louis, Teresa, Tammy and Robert. Mom was a fantastic seamstress who also loved to draw and colour. She loved her sparkles and bling. Brenda was also known for her ability to read cards. She helped many people through tough times with this gift. Mom loved to listen to music and dance! Her husband Robert, of 35 years, was the love of her life who never wavered his love and affections. She will be remembered for her sharp sense of humour and sailor tongue. Her dogs were her babies, they brought her much joy. As per moms wishes, she is to be cremated. A celebration of life is planned in July. Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com