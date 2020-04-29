|
Mrs. Brenda Glad, age 85, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2020. She was born in Louth, England and immigrated to Canada in 1959. She lived in Pine Falls (Manitoba), Marathon, Terrace Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, then Thunder Bay. Brenda was predeceased by her husband, Tim. She is survived by her three children, Stephen (Nancy), Susan (Rob), Sandra (Glenn). Brenda also leaves behind her special friend, Gord. She was a loving and involved grandmother to six grandchildren: Christine and Brady, Darrell and Tracey, Krista and Jordan, along with ten great grandchildren. She had good memories of her time working for Kimberly Clark Pulp Mill in Terrace Bay from 1978 to 1990. Brenda always lived life to the fullest, spending her winters in Texas with her 1015 RV Park family. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing. Brenda was very active and loved to walk, read, garden, and spend time with her family..."one can only hope to have as strong of a finish to life"... as quoted by her good friend and neighbour, Rose.Online condolences may
Brenda will be missed dearly by many. A celebration of life will take place at a later date when friends and family can gather together to celebrate Brenda's life.
