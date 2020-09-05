It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Brenda Marie Watson, age 79 years, in St. Joseph's Hospice following a lengthy illness on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with her daughter, Lori and grandson, Zak by her side. Brenda was born in Fort William, Ontario on March 24, 1941. She was married to Andrew Watson for 35 years and they had three daughters together. Her earlier career was as a well-known hairdresser in Westfort with a hair salon in her home on Christina Street, where her young daughters would spend lots of time "playing hairdresser" with their dolls during the wee hours of the morning while their parents would awake to "many a mess". In later years, she worked as a custodian with Lakehead Public Schools. Brenda was a devoted "Nanny" always "there" for her grandchildren who will miss her dearly. Brenda is survived by her daughter, Lori Watson (grandchildren Zak Watson-Fedrigo, Kylie Watson and great granddaughter, Theodora Watson Gillies); daughter, Sheri Watson (grandchildren Andrew Watson-Holowack, Andrea Watson-Hovey and great grandchildren Xae and Hunox Olson); daughter, Marci Watson (granddaughter Kallie Watson-Rensch and son-in-law, Roy Rensch); sisters Virginia Sinfield and Shirley Withenshaw; brother, Arthur Twardowsky; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Mary Twardowsky; sister Cindy Twardowsky and brothers-in-law Harold Sinfield and Jack Withenshaw.

St. Joseph's Care Group has been Brenda's "home" for the last four years and we would like to express our deepest gratitude to the staff of 1-East for the exceptional care given to Mom over these last few years. As well, our thanks go out to the Hospice Unit for the comfort and compassion our Mom received during her final days with us. We will forever be grateful. As per Mom's wishes there will be no funeral service. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Brenda to St. Joseph's Foundation Thunder Bay, or a charity of your choice, would be greatly appreciated by the family.





We hold you close within our

hearts and there you shall

remain, to walk with us

throughout our lives,

until we meet again.

Rest In Peace Mom



