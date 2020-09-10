Brenda Sperandio, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in her home, after a courageous battle with rare cancer called Ocular Melanoma.



Brenda grew up on Agimak Lake in Ignace with her 6 brothers and sister. Brenda's upbringing gifted her with a lifelong love of the forest, nature, sandy beaches and the creatures that inhabited these areas.



Brenda graduated from Ignace High School and moved to Thunder Bay where she supported herself working various jobs while obtaining her nursing diploma. Upon initial diagnosis, Brenda continued to further her education at Lakehead University, obtaining her nursing degree. She did not let cancer stop her and completed the program on time. This was a true testament to her invincible strength. Brenda dedicated her life to caring for others.



She was a favourite among the patients she cared for as well as co-workers at CCAC. She looked after many patients during her cancer battle, caring for the sick while fighting her illness. To Brenda, family was everything. She was the glue that held the family together, whether it be planning a fishing trip, a Christmas meal, or a quiet night in with her girls.



Brenda was lucky enough to have met the love of her life, Ivano and together they raised 2 amazing daughters, Erica and Leah. She raised them to have the same strength and character that she exhibited, enabling their accomplishments and instilling the confidence and empathy she possessed.



Some of her best days were spent enjoying the lakes where she grew up, fishing, swimming, and enjoying the moment. Brenda was immensely proud of her daughters and their accomplishments. If you asked her what her biggest accomplishment in life was, she would no doubt answer raising two confident and caring daughters. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, and she was always the life of the party.



Brenda is missed by her husband of 25 years, Ivano; daughters Erica (Brady) and Leah (Dario), mother-in-law Rosina; brothers, Michael (Veronica), David (Marjorie), Wayne (Sue), Robbie (Tammy), Lenny, Collin (Stephanie); sister, Erin (Chad); sister-in-law Lyne; dear friends, Denise, Tanya, Tonya, Mark and many others, cousins, several nieces and nephews.



Predeceased by her father, Jerry Bond; mother, Anne Gessie and stepmother Barbara.





Brenda is loved beyond words, and always will be.



A Private Celebration of Brenda's Life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society in Brenda's memory.