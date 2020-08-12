Brenda Wood

Brenda Eleanor Wood, age 59, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 9th, 2020.



Brenda was born in Bissett, Manitoba on September 15, 1960. She was raised in Hymers, attending Hymers Public School and then Selkirk High School. Brenda loved her family and spending time with them. She also loved to knit and crochet.



Brenda leaves behind her son Kristinn (Kyleah) Gudmundson and her daughter Vanessa Gudmundson (Nick); sisters Louise, Winnie, Helena and Becky; brothers Monty and Patrick as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



She was predeceased by her parents Patrick and Stella Wood; sisters Rose, Dorothy and Lisa; brothers Raymond and Elmer.





She was loved

and will be missed.



