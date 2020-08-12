1/
Brenda Wood
Brenda Eleanor Wood, age 59, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 9th, 2020.

Brenda was born in Bissett, Manitoba on September 15, 1960. She was raised in Hymers, attending Hymers Public School and then Selkirk High School. Brenda loved her family and spending time with them. She also loved to knit and crochet.

Brenda leaves behind her son Kristinn (Kyleah) Gudmundson and her daughter Vanessa Gudmundson (Nick); sisters Louise, Winnie, Helena and Becky; brothers Monty and Patrick as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was predeceased by her parents Patrick and Stella Wood; sisters Rose, Dorothy and Lisa; brothers Raymond and Elmer.

She was loved
and will be missed.

Cremation has been taken and a private family celebration of Brenda's life will be held at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Brenda to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
