It is with profound sadness that the family of Brendon Nu-Ree Tyska announces his sudden passing on the morning of November 24th, 2020.



Brendon was born on May 1st, 1995 to Steven and Hee-Ah Tyska at McKellar General Hospital in Thunder Bay.



At a young age, Brendon was diagnosed with hyperlexia, an autism spectrum disorder. Always a hard worker with eidetic memory and attention to detail, Brendon never let his disability define him. Anyone lucky enough to have known Brendon and have him open up to them, would recognize that despite his condition, he had a truly brilliant mind and a kind and gentle soul.



Brendon attended Ogden School, McKellar Park School, St. Margaret School, Bishop Gallagher School, and graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 2013 and as an Ontario Scholar, won the LDCC gold medal at graduation. He was a member of the cross-country running team, and school band as a clarinet player. Brendon went on to study Electrical Engineering Technology at Confederation College and graduated in 2018.



Brendon enjoyed participating in many athletic activities throughout his life, being especially dedicated to long-distance running, and Taekwondo, the latter of which he achieved the rank of second-degree black belt. An avid musician with perfect pitch, Brendon could often be found practicing piano while growing up, and eventually picked up the drums, guitar, and clarinet as well. If you were close to Brendon, you knew about his remarkable talent for solving Rubik's Cubes and puzzles, how much he loved walking his dogs, and his passion for cartoons, gaming, Nintendo, and all things Pokemon.



Brendon will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, his brothers Michael and Robert, his sister Alicia, his beloved dog Mickey, his grandparents, aunts and uncles and many cousins both in South Korea and all over Canada.



Brendon will ultimately be remembered as an incredibly loving brother and son who would do anything for his family. The love he had for those closest to him will never, ever be forgotten. His gentle quiet presence will be forever missed.



A celebration of Brendon's life will be held in the Chapel of the Harbourview Funeral Centre on Saturday, December 5, 2020 presided by Rev. Robert Smith at 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning an hour prior. Please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca to view the service live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on the same site.



If you wish to attend the service in person, please call the Funeral Home at 807-346-9880 to reserve a seat as space is limited.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained.



Wearing of face masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Brendon to Autism Ontario or the Canadian Mental Health Association.

