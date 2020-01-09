|
|
Brent Alfred Graham, age 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 4th, 2020. He was born on October 1st, 1942 in Lakefield, Ontario to Norman Graham and Violet (Hudson) Graham. On March 6th, 1970, he married Barbara (Ring) Graham. Together, they had three sons. Brent and Barb enjoyed each other's love as well as spending time with family and friends. Brent was a Painter by trade, where he made lifelong relationships with many people throughout Thunder Bay. Brent's special interests and hobbies included raising his family and caring for those around him. During his retirement he enjoyed his daily trips to McDonald's to just have coffee and enjoy being with Barb. Some of his favorite times out and about were to watch his grandchildren playing, having coffee with friends, and socializing with his sons. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara; sons, Jason, John (Georjann), and Ken; 3 grandchildren, Isaiah, Alijah and Gabriel; his siblings, Peter, Cindy and David, and many nieces and nephews. Brent is preceded in death by his parents Norman and Violet and his brother David. Cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Ann's Church, 126 Mission Rd., Fort William First Nation. The family will greet friends at church on January 10, 2020 from 12:00pm until the time of service.Online condolences may be made through
"Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things." ~ 1 Corinthians 13 4-7
www.nwfainc.com