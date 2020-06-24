It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Brian Babichuk announce his peaceful passing, in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, with his family by his side. Brian was born to the late William and Mary (Lovis) Babichuk on May 17, 1948 in Fort William, Ontario. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Mary Ann Kyryluk, his brothers, Bob (Nancy McDonald) and Bill (Lorna Allen) of London, Ontario, nieces, Michelle Logozzo (John Logozzo), Nicole Babichuk (Jimmy Wright), of St. John's, Newfoundland, and Marina Babichuk (Pej Ben Cohen), of Los Angeles, California, and nephews, Andrei Sherwin (Megan Palmer) of Toronto, Ontario, Bill Quinn, of Calgary, Alberta, and Alex Kyryluk (Kristen Kyryluk). Brian especially loved spending time with his great nieces and nephews, Sullivan and Scarlett Logozzo and Carson Kyryluk. He would have loved to get to know the newest arrival, Zoey Kyryluk.



Brian had many jobs over his lifetime, and retired only a few years ago from his long-standing career running his successful cabinetry business, Babichuk Cabinets. He loved spending summers as a kid at their camp on Hawkeye Lake, and carried on the tradition by building a camp there with his brothers for their mother and families. Although the camp has been gone for a number of years, the wonderful memories remain with the family. Brian had many friends and will be especially missed by his 'supper club pals'. He loved travelling, visiting India in his younger day, Italy with his siblings and nephews, and most recently, Newfoundland for his niece's wedding.



Special thanks to the oncology staff of TBRHSC and to Dr. A. Turner. As per Brian's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, a celebration of life will be postponed until a further date. Donations in memory of Brian can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund through the Thunder Bay Regional Health Services Foundation.



