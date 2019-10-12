|
|
With deep sadness, the family of Brian Biesenthal announces his passing on October 8, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Lucie (nee Charlebois) and children Nicole Tuck, Natasha West (Michael), grandson Lane and Joel Biesenthal (Melanie), grandchildren Nicholas and Natalie. He is also survived by his sister Eileen Eady (Bob), niece Michelle Perna (Nick), great nephews Luca and Cole, nephew Steven Eady and sister Cathie Dixon, niece Leanne McMaster (Jeff), great nephews Kyle and Lucas and niece Jennifer Dixon (Jamie). Predeceased by his parents Alvin Edwin Biesenthal and Dorothy Mae (McWha) Biesenthal and many lifelong close friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Del Paggio, Dr. Simpson, Dr. Harris and numerous other doctors and nurses at the TBRHSC. We would like to thank the many wonderful nurses on 1A who cared for Brian. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date. If so desired a donation in Brian's memory may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund, www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/donate.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com