Mr. Brian Charles “Jiggs” McDonald, 51 years, of Red Rock, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence. Brian worked at many jobs over the years but his favourite was as a cashier for Nipigon Husky. He enjoyed fishing, loved his cats and was an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Predeceased by his parents – Vivian and John McDonald, brothers – Daniel, Gordon and James Angus, by his sister Isabel Markwart; he is survived by his wife Jenny Nelson of Red Rock, by four children – Hillary Nelson (Donald Johnson) and Zachary Nelson both of Red Rock, Hailey Chiasson (Sam Cotton) and Patrick Maki (Ashley Wilkenson) both of Thunder Bay, by siblings – John McDonald of Thunder Bay, Patrick ‘Chocolate” McDonald of Red Rock, Ronald (Laurie) McDonald of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Bruce (Victoria) McDonald of St. Catherines, Ontario, by his best friend Len Aubin and by his cat Babes. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. According to Brian's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.